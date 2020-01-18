Lightpaycoin (LPC) Market Capitalization Achieves $9,761.00

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Lightpaycoin has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightpaycoin has a total market capitalization of $9,761.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightpaycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.90 or 0.03010572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00200933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00131155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin . The official website for Lightpaycoin is lightpaycoin.org

Lightpaycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightpaycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightpaycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

