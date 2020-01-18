Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.26) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IG Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 685.67 ($9.02).

IGG opened at GBX 681.20 ($8.96) on Wednesday. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36). The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 688.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 621.09.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

