Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. 545,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,225. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.70.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 132,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 230,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

