Leverj Price Up 127% This Week (LEV)

Leverj (CURRENCY:LEV) traded 74.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Leverj has traded up 127% against the U.S. dollar. Leverj has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Leverj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leverj token can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Leverj Profile

Leverj is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Leverj’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,090,511 tokens. Leverj’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Leverj’s official website is www.leverj.io

Buying and Selling Leverj

Leverj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leverj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leverj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leverj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

