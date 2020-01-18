Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Stake Cut by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LM. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,534,000 after purchasing an additional 47,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,008,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,279,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,693,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

LM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE LM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. 724,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.83 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.