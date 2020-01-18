Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s share price rose 14.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.78, approximately 569,202 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,113,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

LPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.46.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 359,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.