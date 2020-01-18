LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Director David A. Reed Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $111.00 on Friday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.08.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $586.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

