Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 1,290 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.5% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 162.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 280,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.