Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. 15,615,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,518,191. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

