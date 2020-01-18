Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Shares of LSTR opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.97%.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.15.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

