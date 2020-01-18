Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 63 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LHN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 51 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a CHF 48 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a CHF 61 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a CHF 60 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 57.82.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

