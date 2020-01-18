Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LIF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.61. 226,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,556. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.42. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$21.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.01.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$46.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.