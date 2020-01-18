Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 287.1% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 12,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 123,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

In related news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.00. 1,029,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,143. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $134.79 and a 52-week high of $181.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

