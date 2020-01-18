L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Receives $21.84 Average Target Price from Analysts

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 979,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,550,000 after acquiring an additional 970,548 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

