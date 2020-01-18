KZ Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $76.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $28,764.00 and approximately $76.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

