KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.89 Million

Analysts expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to report sales of $41.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.19 million to $42.59 million. KVH Industries reported sales of $43.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full year sales of $156.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.77 million to $157.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $170.03 million, with estimates ranging from $166.12 million to $173.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KVH Industries.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $62,814.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,766.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $26,093.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,035 shares of company stock worth $135,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in KVH Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVHI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 95,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,289. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.44 million, a P/E ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

