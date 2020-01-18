Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on KLIC. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.11 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.