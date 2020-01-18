KuCoin Shares (KCS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.10 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00012070 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $88.56 million and $8.10 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 172,363,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,363,551 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

