Kuai Token (KT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.45 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.49 or 0.02859412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00200503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00134961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,974,071 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.