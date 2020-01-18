KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on February 13th

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.57. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.53%.

KNOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

