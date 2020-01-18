KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.11.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.20. 3,824,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1,903.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,131 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.