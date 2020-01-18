Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
KNSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. 451,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,093. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $847.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.95. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 372,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 139,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.
Further Reading: Municipal Bonds
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.