Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. 451,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,093. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $847.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.95. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 372,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 139,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.