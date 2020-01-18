Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) were up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.09, approximately 558,943 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 589% from the average daily volume of 81,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingold Jewelry had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $382.79 million during the quarter.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

