Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Raised to $19.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price objective upped by Imperial Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

KRP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 451,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,267. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $366.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $18.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,333,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $13,183,000. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

