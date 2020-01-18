Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kier Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 243.75 ($3.21).

Get Kier Group alerts:

Shares of KIE opened at GBX 78.40 ($1.03) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58. The stock has a market cap of $127.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.67. Kier Group has a 12-month low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 547 ($7.20).

In other Kier Group news, insider Claudio Veritiero sold 17,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55), for a total transaction of £20,403.38 ($26,839.49).

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.