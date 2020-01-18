KeyCorp Increases Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $23.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MPW. Bank of America started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.29. 2,221,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,786. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 361,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 88,383 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 125,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

