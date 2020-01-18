Kevin M. Murai Sells 5,800 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total transaction of $868,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $146.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 599.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 315,172 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,566,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,928.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 106,311 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,932,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 23.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.
SNX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
