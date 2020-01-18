KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

KERING S A/ADR stock opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. KERING S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

