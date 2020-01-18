Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €645.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €645.00 ($750.00) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €587.71 ($683.39).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA:KER opened at €610.20 ($709.53) on Tuesday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €573.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €506.79.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.