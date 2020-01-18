KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) to announce $292.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KEMET’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.80 million. KEMET posted sales of $350.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that KEMET will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KEMET.

Get KEMET alerts:

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. KEMET had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEM. ValuEngine downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley downgraded KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:KEM remained flat at $$26.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 674,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. KEMET has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in KEMET by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in KEMET by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in KEMET by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KEMET (KEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.