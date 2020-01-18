Kcash (KCASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.31 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Kcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. Over the last week, Kcash has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $1.30 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Kcash

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

