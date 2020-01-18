KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $5.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. ValuEngine lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

KBR stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. 1,556,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,733. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. KBR has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 53.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 192,067 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at $3,332,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in KBR by 15.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.