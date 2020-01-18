Karbo (KRB) Market Cap Tops $407,950.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, BTC Trade UA, Livecoin and Kuna. During the last seven days, Karbo has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $407,950.00 and approximately $491.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00775152 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004301 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001426 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,172,506 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, Crex24, TradeOgre, Kuna and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.