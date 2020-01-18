Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:KSU opened at $166.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.55 and a 200 day moving average of $137.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $674,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.24.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.