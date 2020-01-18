Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

KDMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Kadmon in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kadmon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of Kadmon stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,527. Kadmon has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $588.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.48.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 188.03% and a negative net margin of 9,855.14%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,470,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after buying an additional 1,605,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 320,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 67.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 2,087,903 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the second quarter valued at $7,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kadmon by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 274,891 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

