Just Group’s (JUST) Top pick Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

JUST has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Just Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Just Group to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 112.29 ($1.48).

JUST stock traded up GBX 2.85 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 72.85 ($0.96). 992,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.30 ($1.45). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.90. The firm has a market cap of $754.06 million and a PE ratio of -56.04.

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

