Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Given New GBX 5,400 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 4,390 ($57.75) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

JDG stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,000 ($65.77). The stock had a trading volume of 7,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15. Judges Scientific has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,060 ($79.72). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,252.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,258.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

In related news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,975 ($65.44), for a total value of £945,250 ($1,243,422.78).

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

