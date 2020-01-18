JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 5.6% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.20. 14,668,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,533,348. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $433.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

