JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 20 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABBN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 26 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 19 price objective on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 21.86.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.