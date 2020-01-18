JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€5.55” Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBVA. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.62 ($6.53) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.39 ($6.27).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.