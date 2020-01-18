Joint Ventures Reaches Market Cap of $39,131.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $39,131.00 and approximately $752.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.02791203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00200769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00134914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

