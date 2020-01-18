Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Joint alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JYNT. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Joint has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of JYNT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 73,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,533. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.16 million, a PE ratio of 408.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Joint had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,776,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Joint by 1,199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.