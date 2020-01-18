Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Hits $0.0265 on Top Exchanges

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $8,871.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $510.38 or 0.05734439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00033769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00128013 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bibox, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

