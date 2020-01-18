Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 7,789 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $53,276.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $97,031.25.

ZNGA stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zynga by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,359,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 569.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $739,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.