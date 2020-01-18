Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Diageo (LON:DGE) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has GBX 3,600 ($47.36) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,437.33 ($45.22).

DGE traded up GBX 30.50 ($0.40) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,281 ($43.16). 3,697,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,170.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,269.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). In the last three months, insiders bought 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

