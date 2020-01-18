Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €48.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.69 ($51.96).

Shares of HLE opened at €46.10 ($53.60) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €49.04 and its 200 day moving average is €44.17. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a fifty-two week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

