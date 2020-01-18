JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Earning Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JD.Com earned a coverage optimism score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. 9,814,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,781,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,345.00 and a beta of 1.37. JD.Com has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $40.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. 86 Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

