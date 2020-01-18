Jackson Financial Management Sells 175 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Jackson Financial Management reduced its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Jackson Financial Management’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17,355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498,449 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,276,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,258,000 after acquiring an additional 277,316 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,202,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JEC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Shares of NYSE JEC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. 806,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.