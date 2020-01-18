Jackson Financial Management Invests $4.29 Million in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Jackson Financial Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 121,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Jackson Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. 96,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,067. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1729 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

