Jackson Financial Management Acquires 73,064 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Jackson Financial Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,064 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Jackson Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jackson Financial Management owned about 0.50% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $14,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 72,425 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,800,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,590,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.45. 411,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,322. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $50.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

